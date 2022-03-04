Davis scores 25 to carry SMU over Cincinnati 76-71

Marcus Weathers added 15 points and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 10 points and 10 rebounds for SMU (21-7, 12-4 American Athletic Conference). Davis shot 13 for 14 from the foul line.

David DeJulius had 21 points for the Bearcats (17-14, 7-11), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jeremiah Davenport added 17 points and seven rebounds.