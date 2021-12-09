springfield-news-sun logo
X

Davis scores 19 to lead SMU past Dayton 77-69

news
1 hour ago
Kendric Davis registered 19 points as SMU beat Dayton 77-69

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had 19 points as SMU defeated Dayton 77-69 on Wednesday night.

Zhuric Phelps had 13 points for SMU (8-3), which earned its fifth straight win. Zach Nutall added 11 points. Michael Weathers had 10 points and seven rebounds.

DaRon Holmes II had 15 points for the Flyers (6-4), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Elijah Weaver added 14 points. Malachi Smith had 13 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Driver dies after car crashes into house, both catch fire in Champaign...
2
Navistar workers vote on tentative contract extension agreement
3
New Springfield grocery store gives southside residents access to...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
These 12 people were indicted in Clark County
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top