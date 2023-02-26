Davis puts up 22 in Memphis' 76-73 victory over Cincinnati

Davis had three steals for the Tigers (22-7, 12-4 American Athletic Conference). DeAndre Williams scored 21 points and added seven rebounds, five steals, and three blocks. Damaria Franklin recorded nine points and went 3 of 6 from the field.

The Bearcats (19-11, 10-7) were led in scoring by David Dejulius, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Landers Nolley II added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for Cincinnati. Ody Oguama also put up 12 points and six rebounds.