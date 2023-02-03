X
Dark Mode Toggle

Davis nets 35, now 300 behind Maravich, Detroit Mercy wins

news
1 hour ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 85-67 on Thursday night led by Antoine Davis' 35 points, which pulled him within 300 of Pete Maravich's NCAA record of 3,667

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis put up 35 points to move within 300 of Pete Maravich's NCAA record of 3,667 and Detroit Mercy beat Cleveland State 85-67 on Thursday night.

Davis also moved past Doug McDermott's NCAA record of 135 games in double figures.

Davis shot 10 for 19 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 12 of 13 from the free throw line for the Titans (9-15, 5-8 Horizon League). Gerald Liddell scored 17 points while going 7 of 13 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds and three steals. A.J. Oliver II was 3 of 6 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Davis extended his NCAA record for 3-pointers to 537.

The Vikings (14-10, 9-4) were led in scoring by Tristan Enaruna, who finished with 18 points and two blocks. Cleveland State also got 14 points and two steals from Drew Lowder. Deante Johnson also had eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
White Castle will not reopen Springfield restaurant
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Springfield approves rental registry: ‘Bad landlords will be gone’
5
Springfield commission race to feature incumbent, 2 challengers
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top