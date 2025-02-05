Davis' 15 lead Kent State past Eastern Michigan 70-49

Christian Henry, Jalen Terry and Yusuf Jihad scored 10 points apiece to lead the Eagles (10-12, 4-6).

The score was 33-24 at halftime, with Davis racking up 12 points. Kent State extended its lead to 66-44 during the second half, fueled by an 18-2 scoring run. Gillespie scored nine points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.