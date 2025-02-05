Breaking: Ryan Day agrees to new contract with Ohio State

Davis' 15 lead Kent State past Eastern Michigan 70-49

Led by VonCameron Davis' 15 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 70-49
news
By The Associated Press
Feb 5, 2025
X

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — VonCameron Davis had 15 points in Kent State's 70-49 victory against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night.

Davis shot 6 for 14, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Golden Flashes (14-8, 5-5 Mid-American Conference). Delrecco Gillespie scored 13 points and added 18 rebounds and five steals. Delrecco Gillespie and Jamal Sumlin had 13 points apiece.

Christian Henry, Jalen Terry and Yusuf Jihad scored 10 points apiece to lead the Eagles (10-12, 4-6).

The score was 33-24 at halftime, with Davis racking up 12 points. Kent State extended its lead to 66-44 during the second half, fueled by an 18-2 scoring run. Gillespie scored nine points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Senior Services agency’s $485K grant funds meals, literacy, housing...
2
2 former Springfield restaurant sites sold; one could become marijuana...
3
Casa Centro: Owners of ‘Best of Springfield’ restaurant open new spot...
4
Clark County Pet of the Week
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week