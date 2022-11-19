springfield-news-sun logo
Davidson clinches playoff bid, beats Dayton 24-23

38 minutes ago
Coy Williams and Dylan Sparks each ran for 99 yards and Davidson beat Dayton 24-23 to clinch the Pioneer League’s automatic bid into the FCS playoffs

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Coy Williams and Dylan Sparks each ran for 99 yards and Davidson beat Dayton 24-23 on Saturday to clinch the Pioneer League's automatic bid into the FCS playoffs.

Tyreece White blocked Sam Webster's 40-yard field goal attempt with 5:03 remaining to help seal it for the Wildcats.

Davidson (8-3, 6-2) and Dayton (8-3, 6-2) entered trailing St. Thomas (Minn.), which finished the league 8-0. It's just the second season for the Tommies at the Division I level and they're ineligible for the playoffs.

Williams had a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and his 75-yard burst up the middle and into the end zone tied the game 17-17 with 7:19 remaining in the third quarter. Jayden Waddell's 35-yard touchdown pass to Maxwell Weaver stretched the Wildcats' lead to 24-17 about four minutes later.

Shane Hamm ran for a 17-yard touchdown to end a long scoring drive for Dayton that capped the scoring with 14:18 remaining, but Sam Webster missed the PAT. The Flyers last possession ended with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-6 at their 32-yard line.

