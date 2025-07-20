David Fry's career-high 4 RBIs, Gavin Williams' 11 strikeouts power Guardians past Athletics 8-2

David Fry had a career-high four RBIs, Gavin Williams struck out 11 and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Athletics 8-2 to take the weekend series
Cleveland Guardians' David Fry celebrates after hitting a three RBI double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' David Fry celebrates after hitting a three RBI double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
news
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
50 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — David Fry had a career-high four RBIs, Gavin Williams struck out 11 and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Athletics 8-2 on Sunday to take the weekend series.

Angel Martínez had three hits, including a home run to lead off the seventh inning, for the Guardians, who have won eight of 10 after a 10-game losing streak.

Nick Kurtz had a pair of doubles for the Athletics, who have lost nine of their last 10 in Cleveland.

Williams (6-4) tied a career high in going seven innings and got his first win since June 1. He is 2-1 in his last nine starts.

The right-hander — who gave up one run and four hits — struck out five of the first six Athletics hitters he faced. It was his first double-digit strikeout game since Aug. 12, 2023, against Tampa Bay.

Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs (8-7) had his two-game winning streak snapped after he allowed five runs and nine hits in four innings.

Key moment

Cleveland had the bases loaded in the fourth inning when Fry lined a double off Springs down the left-field line and into the corner. The three-run double extended the Guardians lead to 5-0.

Key stat

Cleveland won the season series 4-2. It is the first time since 1956, when the Athletics were based in Philadelphia, that Cleveland has won four straight season series from their longtime AL rival.

Up next

Athletics: Head to Texas for three games. LHP Jacob Lopez (3-5, 4.20 ERA) takes the mound on Monday.

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (5-9, 4.29 ERA) goes on Monday in the first of a four-game series against Baltimore.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Angel Martínez slides safely into home plate to score a run on an RBI-single by David Fryduring the first inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers tags out Cleveland Guardians outfielder Johnathan Rodríguez at home plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs reacts after a three RBI double by Cleveland Guardians' David Fry during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Advocates urge action against gun violence in Springfield
2
Federal, state funding cuts to Clark County impact health, food access...
3
Springfield woman’s book explores quest for humanity during war
4
Ambulance, Honda involved in Bethel Twp. accident
5
Southeastern graduate crowned Clark County Fair Queen