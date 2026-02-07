D'Augustino scores 16 as IU Indianapolis knocks off Cleveland State 82-74

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyler D'Augustino scored 16 points as IU Indianapolis beat Cleveland State 82-74 on Saturday.

D'Augustino also contributed six assists and four steals for the Jaguars (7-18, 3-11 Horizon League). Micah Davis shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Jaxon Edwards shot 5 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Dayan Nessah led the Vikings (10-15, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Cleveland State also got 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Jaidon Lipscomb. Josiah Harris finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Vikings.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

