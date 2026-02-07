D'Augustino scores 16 as IU Indianapolis knocks off Cleveland State 82-74

Dayan Nessah led the Vikings (10-15, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Cleveland State also got 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Jaidon Lipscomb. Josiah Harris finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Vikings.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.