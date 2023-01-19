Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as "an inspiration." Hochul added that she let him know "the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery," and closed the message with #LoveForDamar.

Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he was “excited to see how our collaborations in the future will help and affect so many.”