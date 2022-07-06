Damage reports, power outages reported after Ohio storm

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington said it was receiving “reports of damage throughout our area" and posted a video of damage to buildings in Goshen Township. Forecasters earlier said radar had indicated a tornado shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday in northern Clermont County.

Duke Energy's outage map listed more than 71,000 customers without power. including more than 51,000 in Hamilton County and more than 20,000 without power in Clermont County.