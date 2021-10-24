Dallas visits Columbus after overtime win

Dallas went 23-19-14 overall and 10-12-6 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Stars averaged 30.3 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.8 goals per game.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Stars: John Klingberg: day to day (lower body), Jason Robertson: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.