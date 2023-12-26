Dallas plays Cleveland in out-of-conference game

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a non-conference matchup.

The Mavericks have gone 8-6 in home games. Dallas has a 7-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Cavaliers are 8-6 on the road. Cleveland ranks seventh in the league allowing just 111.9 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Mavericks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Mavericks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 32.9 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 120.6 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Josh Green: out (elbow), Dereck Lively II: day to day (ankle), Maxi Kleber: out (toe), Kyrie Irving: out (heel).

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Sam Merrill: day to day (wrist), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (illness), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.