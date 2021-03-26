Dad charged in death of infant girl who choked on baby wipe

Christopher Ledoux, 38, of Powell, turned himself in Thursday, hours after the indictment was handed down. It wasn't known Friday if he's retained an attorney.

His two-month-old daughter, Christina Ledoux, died Nov. 17 at a hospital, about an hour after authorities responded to a medical emergency call at a condo unit in Columbus. The death was deemed suspicious at the time, although further details were not disclosed at the time.