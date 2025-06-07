D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno leaves game in the 6th

CINCINNATI (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno left Friday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds after being struck on his right hand by a wild pitch from right-handed reliever Cristian Mena.
With the Diamondbacks leading 3-2 in the sixth, Mena's pitch bounced in front of home plate and hit Moreno on his throwing hand. After consulting with the training staff, Moreno made a few throws but couldn't continue.
Swelling was visible.
Jose Herrera replaced Moreno behind the plate.
Moreno was 0 for 2 and looking to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He was batting .281 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 49 games.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB
In Other News
1
Springfield NAACP investigating discrimination accusations at Gabe’s...
2
Farmers Market in Springfield to reopen for season with weekly...
3
Springfield McDonald’s restaurant to close for 5-6 weeks for...
4
Springfield housing: Moorefield Twp. land annexed for single-family...
5
Gun violence spurs anger, blame; Springfield seeks answers to surge of...