Curtis Jones scores 22 points in No. 10 Iowa State's 81-70 win over Cincinnati

Backup guard Curtis Jones made all 12 of his free throws and scored 22 points to help No. 10 Iowa State beat Cincinnati 81-70 on Saturday for its 20th victory of the season
Iowa State guard Curtis Jones (5) shoots over Cincinnati guard Jizzle James (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa State guard Curtis Jones (5) shoots over Cincinnati guard Jizzle James (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By PAVLE MARKOVIC – Associated Press
9 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Backup guard Curtis Jones made all 12 of his free throws and scored 22 points to help No. 10 Iowa State beat Cincinnati 81-70 on Saturday for its 20th victory of the season.

Joshua Jefferson added 13 points and three steals for the Cyclones (20-5, 10-4 Big 12). Milan Momcilovic had 12 points, and Tamin Lipsey added 11. Lipsey made all three three of his attempts from the field, two of them 3-pointers, and had four steals.

Jizzle James matched his career high with 25 points for the Bearcats (15-10, 5-9). Day Day Thomas added 13.

Takeaways

Cincinnati: The Bearcats struggled to stay out of foul trouble. They they were called for 23 personal fouls and three technical fouls, with two players fouling out.

Iowa State: The Cyclones outrebounded Cincinnati 37-19, with 12 coming off the offensive glass. Iowa State also held the Bearcats to their lowest rebounding total of the season.

Key moment

Iowa State had a 10-run midway through the second half to regain the lead.

Key stat

Iowa State overcame a season-high 18 turnovers.

Up next

Iowa State hosts Colorado on Tuesday night. Cincinnati is at West Virginia on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) fights for a loose ball with Iowa State forward Brandton Chatfield (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati guard Josh Reed grabs a rebound in front of Iowa State guard Nate Heise (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert celebrates during a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) is fouled by Iowa State center Dishon Jackson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati guard Jizzle James (2) drives to the basket past Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey celebrates after making a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati guard Jizzle James (2) tries to steal the ball from Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati guard Jizzle James (2) drives to the basket ahead of Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa State guard Curtis Jones (5) runs down a loose ball ahead of Cincinnati guard Jizzle James (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson (2) shoots over Cincinnati forward Dillon Mitchell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger, right, talks with an official at the end of the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

