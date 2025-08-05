Cubs place right-hander Michael Soroka on injured list with shoulder strain, recall Pearson

The Chicago Cubs have placed right-hander Michael Soroka on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder strain after he pitched just two innings in his first game with his new team
Chicago Cubs starter Michael Soroka delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chicago Cubs starter Michael Soroka delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
58 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Michael Soroka on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with a shoulder strain after he pitched just two innings in his first game with his new team.

Chicago also recalled right-hander Nate Pearson from Triple-A Iowa prior to its matchup with Cincinnati.

Before Tuesday’s game with the Reds, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said he wasn't sure of the extent of Soroka’s injury.

“We did imaging,” Counsell said. “Still waiting on the doctor.”

The Cubs acquired Soroka in a trade with the Nationals last week to help fill a gap in their rotation, with Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad working their way back from injuries. But Soroka departed Monday night's 3-2 loss to Cincinnati with shoulder soreness on his 28th birthday.

With Soroka out, Counsell had no concrete plans on adjusting the team's rotation. Soroka is 3-8 with a 4.87 ERA in 17 starts this season.

Pearson went 0-1 with a 12.66 ERA in 10 2/3 innings with the Cubs earlier this year.

