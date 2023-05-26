X

Cubs host the Reds to start 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds to start a three-game series

Cincinnati Reds (21-29, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-27, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (0-4, 4.68 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (6-1, 2.20 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -167, Reds +142; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday to open a three-game series.

Chicago has a 13-12 record in home games and a 22-27 record overall. The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.08.

Cincinnati has a 7-15 record in road games and a 21-29 record overall. The Reds are 13-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 13 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 12-for-40 with two doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

Jake Fraley has seven doubles, five home runs and 33 RBI for the Reds. Matt McLain is 10-for-35 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .227 batting average, 6.53 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Reds: 3-7, .261 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

