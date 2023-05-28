Cubs host the Reds on home losing streak

Chicago is 13-14 at home and 22-29 overall. The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .257.

Cincinnati has gone 9-15 on the road and 23-29 overall. The Reds have a 15-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 14 doubles, four home runs and 21 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 11-for-37 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jonathan India has 14 doubles and five home runs for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 17-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Reds: 4-6, .287 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.