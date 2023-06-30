Cubs host the Guardians to start 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (39-41, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (37-42, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (0-0); Cubs: Justin Steele (8-2, 2.62 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -166, Guardians +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Cleveland Guardians to start a three-game series.

Chicago is 37-42 overall and 20-20 in home games. The Cubs have a 22-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland has gone 19-22 in road games and 39-41 overall. The Guardians have a 20-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has a .284 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 14 doubles, three triples and five home runs. Nick Madrigal is 12-for-32 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 13 home runs, 36 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .294 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 17-for-43 with six doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .291 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (neck stiffness), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (finger), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.