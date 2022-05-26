Cubs face the Reds with 2-1 series lead

Cincinnati has a 6-11 record at home and a 13-30 record overall. The Reds have a 10-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has an 18-25 record overall and an 11-10 record in road games. The Cubs have gone 14-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Naquin has 11 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Reds. Joey Votto is 6-for-19 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 10 home runs while slugging .496. Ian Happ is 11-for-35 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cubs: Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.