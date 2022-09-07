springfield-news-sun logo
Cubs face the Reds with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (53-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (57-78, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (3-10, 5.98 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (0-0, .90 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -145, Reds +124; over/under is 8 runs

Chicago has a 29-38 record at home and a 57-78 record overall. The Cubs have a 34-15 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 24-41 record on the road and a 53-80 record overall. The Reds are 39-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday's game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Cubs are up 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 16 home runs, 50 walks and 64 RBI while hitting .277 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Nick Senzel has 12 doubles and four home runs for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 13-for-29 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Reds: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (ankle), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

