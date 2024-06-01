Cubs bring home losing streak into matchup with the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (3-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (0-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -136, Reds +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds looking to stop their three-game home slide.

Chicago has a 28-30 record overall and a 15-12 record at home. The Cubs have gone 10-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati is 25-32 overall and 11-15 in road games. The Reds have gone 10-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Tauchman has a .266 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs. Cody Bellinger is 11-for-44 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz ranks second on the Reds with 20 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Jeimer Candelario is 6-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .216 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Reds: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.