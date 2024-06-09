Cubs aim to stop road skid, play the Reds

The Chicago Cubs travel to the Cincinnati Reds looking to break a five-game road losing streak
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Chicago Cubs (31-34, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (32-33, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (5-1, 1.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Reds: Frankie Montas (3-4, 4.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -126, Reds +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has gone 17-17 in home games and 32-33 overall. The Reds have a 17-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago has a 31-34 record overall and a 13-21 record in road games. The Cubs have a 21-13 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Reds have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Reds. Jeimer Candelario is 13-for-43 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .252 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 11-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 8-2, .295 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (hand), Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (bruise), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

