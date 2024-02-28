Cryer scores 22 points, No. 1 Houston beats Cincinnati 67-59 for 6th straight win

Cryer had 15 points in the first half and Houston led 26-17 at the break. He finished 7 of 15 from the field and was 4 for 10 on 3-pointers.

Emanuel Sharp scored 11 points and Jamal Shead finished with nine points and 11 assists for the Cougars, who shot 39% from the floor and went 18 of 27 at the free-throw line.

Viktor Lakhin and Simas Lukosius each scored 11 for Cincinnati (16-12, 5-10), which has lost five of six. The Bearcats shot 40% and went 5 of 19 on 3s.

Leading 30-21 early in the second half, Houston went on an 8-0 run capped by consecutive 3s from Sharp with 17 1/2 minutes remaining to open a 17-point lead.

After trailing 59-46 with 2:47 left, Cincinnati used an 8-1 spurt to close within six on a layup by Dan Skillings Jr. with 1:26 to go. Cryer made two free throws with 1:12 remaining, and Cincinnati got no closer than six the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats dropped to 3-8 in Quad 1 games and 4-6 on the road this season. … The 17 first-half points were a season low for any half.

Houston: The Cougars improved to 14-3 in Quad 1 and 2 games. … Houston won its 11th straight over Cincinnati. … It was the 11th time this season the Cougars held an opponent under 20 points in a half.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Will host Kansas State on Saturday.

Houston: Plays at Oklahoma on Saturday.

