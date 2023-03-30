Cruz HR, drives in lead run, Pirates top Reds on opening day

Greene committed the Reds' first clock violation turning an 0-2 count to 1-2 against Cruz leading off the third. Cruz hit a tying, solo homer on a 3-2 pitch.

Greene, 23, became the youngest pitcher to start for the Reds on opening day since Frank Pastore in 1980. He stuck out eight and walked three in 3 1/3 innings.

Fernando Cruz replaced Greene and allowed three runs on two walks and a wild pitch, all coming with the bases loaded.

Keller's pitch clock violation occurred in the fourth on 1-2 pitch to Steer who homered to the opposite field two pitches later.

Reds first baseman Jason Vosler, a non-roster invitee to spring training, had a two-run triple to tie it in the fifth.

The Reds are hoping for a better start after going 3-22 to begin last season. Only the 1988 Orioles had a worst start.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Nick Senzel who had surgery in November to repair a fractured toe on his left foot, will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville next week. ... 1B Joey Votto who underwent left shoulder surgery in August, will begin a Triple-A rehab stint March 31 when Louisville opens its season at Nashville.

UP NEXT

Reds LHP Nick Lodolo who went 4-0 with a 2.16 ERA in five spring training starts, will face 43-year-old LHP Rich Hill who's making his Pirates debut on Saturday.

