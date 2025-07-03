Crow-Armstrong and Suzuki lead Imanaga, Cubs to 5-4 victory over Guardians

Carlos Santana, Lane Thomas and David Fry hit solo home runs for Cleveland, which has dropped six straight and fell to 40-44.

Imanaga (5-2) gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings and struck out four. Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee (4-9) allowing five earned runs in four innings.

The homers by Santana and Thomas came on consecutive pitches to begin the second inning, both landing in the left-field basket. Fry's homer made it 3-0 in the third, but the Cubs scored twice in the bottom of the inning before Suzuki's two-run single and Crow-Anderson's triple made it 5-3 in the fourth.

Steven Kwan hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth, but Daniel Palencia recorded the final out to secure his 10th save.

Key moment

Suzuki's run-scoring double and Crow-Anderson's RBI single in the third started Chicago's comeback.

Key stat

The Guardians were 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base. The Cubs had three hits with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Chicago RHP Cade Horton (3-2, 4.80 ERA) is slated to take the mound against Cleveland RHP Luis Ortiz (4-9, 4.36) on Thursday.

