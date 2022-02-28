Crosby's late goal lifts Penguins over Blue Jackets 3-2

Bjorkstrand put Columbus up first with a one-timer off a pass from Roslovic at 4:44 of the first, marking his 100th career goal.

Ruhwedel knotted the score 1-1 with just 49 seconds left in the opening period, catching Merzlikins off balance for his second goal this month after going scoreless for the season.

Roslovic put the Blue Jackets ahead with his ninth at 8:39 of the second.

“The guys played real hard,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “I thought they had a real good effort tonight. It was a tight game.”

Malkin tied the score and extended his point streak to five games with a power-play goal off tic-tac-toe passing in front of Merzlikins at 11:54 of the third. Of Malkin’s nine goals, six of them have come with a man advantage.

“We (knew we) just had to keep our foot on the gas,” Rust said. “We couldn’t take too many risks, couldn’t lose our game. We kind of just knew that if we stuck with it, we were going to break through.”

Crosby made Pittsburgh a winner, surviving a coaches challenge at 17:46 of the third.

“That was a huge win,” Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman said. “For us to come back and show the grit we did in the third was pretty special.”

GAME WINNER

Crosby’s 74th game-winner ties him with Mario Lemieux for third place on the team’s all-time game-winning goals list.

MILESTONES

With his goal, Crosby took over sole possession of 25th place on the NHL’s all-time points list. Bjorkstrand joined the Blue Jackets 100 goal club with his first-period score. Roslovic, a Columbus native, played his 100th game in a Blue Jackets sweater.

HE SAID IT

“Every milestone is a good feeling,” Bjorkstrand said. “It would have been better with a win.”

INJURY UPDATE

Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury. Pittsburgh’s Mike Matheson, who celebrated his 28th birthday tonight, was out for his fourth game with an upper-body injury.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Penguins remain of the league’s best road teams, boasting an 18-6-3 record for 39 points.

HOMEWARD BOUND

After playing seven of their last nine games on the road, the Blue Jackets will play six of the next seven at Nationwide Arena.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: At Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Blue Jackets: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin, right, scores a goal against Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, front left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin, right, scores a goal against Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, front left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins players celebrate their goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Pittsburgh Penguins players celebrate their goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov, left, carries the puck across the blue line as Pittsburgh Penguins' John Marino defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov, left, carries the puck across the blue line as Pittsburgh Penguins' John Marino defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Casey DeSmith, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Casey DeSmith, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel, left, hooks Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Guentzel was penalized on the play. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel, left, hooks Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Guentzel was penalized on the play. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson, right, checks Pittsburgh Penguins' Dominik Simon during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson, right, checks Pittsburgh Penguins' Dominik Simon during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete