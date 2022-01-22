Crosby's 15th hat trick leads Penguins over Blue Jackets 5-2

It took just 32 seconds for Pittsburgh to take the lead on Dumoulin's wrister from the left circle, his third of the season. Assists from Crosby and Kris Letang extended their point streaks to four and 10 games, respectively.

Nyquist pulled Columbus even with his NHL-leading fourth short-handed goal, which he slid behind DeSmith at 10:40 of the first.

The Blue Jackets took a 2-1 lead at 18:46 when Jenner pushed the puck through DeSmith’s pads after a bounce off the end boards. Jakub Voracek’s primary assist was his 22nd of the season, tying him for second in the NHL.

The lead was short-lived as Crosby scored for the third straight game, beating Korpisalo with a shot from between the circles that made it 2-2 with 28 seconds left in the first period.

Matheson recorded his fifth game-winner of the season at 5:35 of the third period, tying him with Guentzel for the team high, with a puck that Korpisalo thought he stopped until it dribbled behind him into the net.

Columbus thought Max Domi tied it at 10:39, but it was waved off for offsides — the sixth such call against Columbus this season.

Crosby added an insurance power-play goal at 13:32 of the third and an empty-netter with 1:58 remaining. The hat trick was Crosby’s first since Nov. 28, 2018.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host Winnipeg on Sunday.

Blue Jackets: Host Ottawa on Sunday.

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby, left, passes the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Penguins won 5-2. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues, left, reaches for the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, center, and defenseman Jake Bean during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel, right, shoots the puck next to Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Gavin Bayreuther during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Dumoulin scored on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry, left, stops a shot next to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, right, chases the puck behind Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby, right, trips Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Crosby was called for a penalty on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, right, chases the puck in front of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon