Crosby sets up late tying goal, scores in OT in Penguins' 5-4 victory over Blue Jackets

After being outshot 12–9 in the first period, Pittsburgh outshot Columbus 34–13 over the final two periods and overtime.

Kirill Marchenko and Zach Werenski each had a goal and an assist for Columbus, and Dmitri Voronkov and Mason Marchment also scored as the Blue Jackets raced to a 4-1 lead. Denton Mateychuk added two assists, and Jet Greaves stopped 43 shots.

Werenski made it 4–1 47 seconds into the second with a shot through traffic.

Acciari cut it to 4-2 with 3:09 left in the second, and Novak made it a one-goal game on a power play at 3:28 of the third. Rakell tied it with Silovs off for an extra attacker.

Penguins: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: At San Jose on Tuesday night.

