Crosby scores twice as surging Penguins roll by Columbus 4-1

Pittsburgh is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games and is 10-2-2 since a seven-game losing streak in late October and early November sent the club briefly tumbling down the standings. The Penguins have steadied themselves behind Crosby and Jarry, who hasn't lost in regulation in a month.

While Pittsburgh is surging, the Blue Jackets are sliding. Columbus has dropped five of six thanks mostly to an offense that is struggling to find the back of the net. The Blue Jackets have scored more than two goals or less in each of the losses.

Gaudreau's sharp wrist shot from the left circle 60 seconds in seemed to surprise Jarry. It did little, however, to wake up his teammates. Columbus controlled play for most of the first period.

It did not take long for the Penguins to reassert themselves in the second. Rust, who went to the locker room late in the first period with an undisclosed issue, returned to jam home a rebound 1:15 into the second for his second goal in as many games after managing just one in his previous 14.

Crosby gave the Penguins the lead 47 seconds later when he darted to the slot and chipped in a rebound off a Jake Guentzel shot. Crosby made it 3-1 just past the game's midway point when he stood at the right post and had a Guentzel pass essentially deflect off him into the net for his second multi-goal game of the season.

The 35-year-old Crosby's 15 goals are already nearly half the 31 he managed last season, and he is on pace for 47 goals. He hasn't topped 35 goals in a season since leading the league with 44 in 2016-17.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Buffalo on Wednesday.

Penguins: Begin a home-and-home set with Buffalo on Friday when they visit the Sabres.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_NHL

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

