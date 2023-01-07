springfield-news-sun logo
X

Crooked rim redux: Another Nuggets delay due to bent rim

news
1 hour ago
For the second time this week, a Denver Nuggets game was delayed because of a crooked rim

DENVER (AP) — For the second time this week, a Denver Nuggets game was delayed because of a crooked rim.

Officials stopped play with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter on Friday night with the Nuggets leading Cleveland 96-82 when Cavaliers players noticed the same rim that caused a 35-minute delay on Sunday night was bent again.

Just like on Sunday, a crew with two orange ladders hustled onto the floor with a wrench and level as the crowd booed loudly. Nuggets coach Michael Malone stormed on the floor, stopped at the foul line, saw the rim was bent, shook his head, and went back to the bench.

Workers used a wrench to fix the problem much quicker than in Denver's win over Boston on Sunday, with the delay lasting just shy of 10 minutes.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Champaign County Historical Society hosts online auction of original...
2
Resolution says Ohio House Republicans who voted against Merrin should...
3
Clark County: Influenza dropping as COVID-19 cases pick up in area
4
Longtime Springfield butcher shot to death: ‘This hits home,’ chief...
5
Man charged in shooting near Springfield’s Holiday in the City...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top