Cron hits 25th home run, Rockies rally for 8-4 win over Reds

The Reds got back within one on India's two-run homer off Carlos Esteves in the eighth. But Cron slammed the door with his 25th home run, a two-run shot off Art Warren.

Joe Kuhnel (2-3) took the loss.

The Rockies and Reds were set to play a twin bill after Saturday night’s game was postponed due to rain.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias hurt his hand during his at-bat in the fourth inning and left the game. Alan Trejo took over at shortstop.

UP NEXT

In the second game of Sunday's doubleheader, RHP Chase Anderson (0-2, 27.00 ERA) was scheduled to make his third appearance and second start for the Reds since being signed to a minor-league deal on Aug. 27. RHP José Ureña (3-5, 5.80) was scheduled to make his 16th appearance and 12th start for the Rockies.

___

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, left, stands at home plate as Cincinnati Reds' Austin Romine is unable to control a wild pitch by Buck Farmer, allowing a run to score, during the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The home run was the second of the game for Friedl. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Combined Shape Caption A North American T-6 Harvard flies over Great American Ball Park during the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader between the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)