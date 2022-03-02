Criminal law debate focuses on early release, drug addiction

Under current state law, certain inmates can be released into halfway houses or other community settings with six months left on their sentence, but judges can deny that release if an inmate's overall sentence was two years or less.

Oftentimes, inmates serving short sentences whose early release is denied have already violated probation multiple times and a judge has determined early placement in the community has failed, Louis Tobin, executive director of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.