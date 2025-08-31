Crew's Patrick Schulte duels Red Bulls' Carlos Coronel to scoreless draw

Coronel notched his ninth shutout of the season for the Red Bulls (11-11-7) with his lone save coming after halftime.

The Red Bulls are 10-2-3 at home this season and 2-1-3 in the Crew's last six visits. The 10 wins at home are the most for the Red Bulls since 2018.

New York's Emil Forsberg had a five-match run with a goal contribution end.

Columbus began the day in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, while the defending conference champion Red Bulls were holding on to the final postseason spot in ninth.

Both clubs are idle until Sept. 13 when the Crew travel to play Atlanta United and the Red Bulls travel to play the Portland Timbers.

