Crew ties Montreal 0-0

Columbus Crew defender Aboubacar Keita, left, and CF Montréal forward Romell Quioto, right, go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Credit: Lynne Sladky

news | 28 minutes ago
Eloy Room made three saves for the Columbus Crew in a scoreless draw with Montreal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Eloy Room made three saves for the Columbus Crew in a scoreless draw with Montreal on Saturday.

Bradley Wright-Phillips put one in the net for the Crew (0-0-2) in the 85th minute but was called offside.

Clément Diop made no saves in recording Montreal’s first clean sheet in 18 MLS games. The club’s last shutout came in a 1-0 win over Toronto on Sept. 1.

Montreal (1-0-2) outshot Columbus 20-3.

Columbus Crew forward Bradley Wright-Phillips, left, and CF Montréal defender Rudy Camacho (4) battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Credit: Lynne Sladky

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan, left, falls to the field as he goes for the ball against CF Montréal defender Rudy Camacho during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Credit: Lynne Sladky

CF Montréal midfielder Victor Wanyama, left, and Columbus Crew forward Pedro Santos, right, go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Credit: Lynne Sladky

