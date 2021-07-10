Crew ties FC Cincinnati 2-2 on Berry's goal in 77th minute

Columbus (4-4-5) has won just one of its last 19 away matches — with nine draws. Cincinnati (4-5-3) extended its unbeaten streak to four games.

Lucas Zelarayán pulled Columbus to 2-1 in first-half stoppage time with a shot from distance. Berry tied it at 2 by running past the defense for Zelarayán's through ball and sending it over a sliding Kenneth Vermeer, who had come out of his area.