Creighton wins 86-77 over Xavier

Ryan Conwell led the way for the Musketeers (13-9, 5-6) with 20 points. Xavier also got 16 points and six rebounds from Zach Freemantle. John Hugley had 13 points and six rebounds.

Creighton led Xavier at the half, 40-35, with Kalkbrenner scoring 13 points.

Up next for Creighton is a matchup Saturday with Villanova on the road. Xavier hosts Georgetown on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.