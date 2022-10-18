Creighton picked to win Big East for first time

The ninth-ranked Bluejays received eight first-place votes from the league's coaches Tuesday. Creighton returns three double-digit scorers from last season's team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Xavier, which garnered two top votes, was picked second. The Musketeers were 23-13 last season and won the NIT championship. They welcomed back coach Sean Miller, who was in charge of the program from 2004-09.