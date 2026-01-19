Creighton hosts Xavier following Noel's 30-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces Creighton after Mariyah Noel scored 30 points in Xavier's 66-64 loss to the St. John's Red Storm.

The Bluejays have gone 3-5 in home games. Creighton gives up 69.4 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Musketeers have gone 3-6 against Big East opponents. Xavier is ninth in the Big East with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Noel averaging 5.3.

Creighton is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 38.8% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Creighton gives up.

The Bluejays and Musketeers match up Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Zediker is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bluejays. Kennedy Townsend is averaging 13.5 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Noel is averaging 15.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Musketeers. MacKenzie Givens is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 60.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.