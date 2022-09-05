Crawford, Raleigh deliver in 11th, Mariners beat Guardians

The teams consulted with Major League Baseball throughout the break. With both clubs in playoff contention and not a lot of good travel logistics in the final month of the regular season, the decision was made to wait out the rain.

Seattle’s rookie star Julio Rodríguez hit his 23rd home run of the season in the third, a solo blast off starter Cal Quantrill. Ty France had an RBI single in the first. Mitch Haniger scored on Crawford's double-play grounder in the fourth to make it 3-1

Mariners right-hander George Kirby, the AL Rookie of the Month for August, gave up one run and three hits in three innings.

The Mariners, who hold one of the AL’s three wild-card spots, have won 14 of 18.

The Guardians’ loss dropped them into a tie with Minnesota for first place in the AL Central. Josh Naylor had an RBI double in the first and Austin Hedges drove in a run with an infield hit in the seventh.

Seattle’s Adam Frazier was batting with runners on first and second when the umpires called for the tarp in the top of the fourth. The game began in a steady rain, which became a downpour while Frazier was batting. Seattle led 2-1 at the time of the delay.

The grounds crew made a brief appearance around 6:30 p.m. to drag the tarp into right field and dump the water into the outfield. The infield and mound were worked on before the tarp was put back on the infield. Seattle manager Scott Servais and Cleveland manager Terry Francona met briefly near the mound before returning to their dugouts.

An announcement was put on the scoreboard telling fans that more rain was approaching and a decision would be made after those showers passed through the area. The game resumed in front of a small crowd, which cheered at literally everything that happened once the players took the field.

Both teams wanted to play a nine-inning game. Had they not resumed and the game been suspended, the Mariners would’ve needed to return to Cleveland after completing a series in Kansas City on Sept. 26, finish play against the Guardians and then host Texas the next day.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Seattle begins a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox. LHP Marco Gonzales (10-12, 3.99 ERA) beat Detroit in his last start, allowing three runs in six innings.

Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie (9-11, 3.18 ERA) will pitch the opener of a three-game series in Kansas City on Monday. He has lost his last two starts and was 2-4 in August.

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh watches his two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Trevor Stephan during the eleventh inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Members of the Cleveland Guardians grounds crew remove the tarp from the infield as they attempt to get the field ready to play during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Guardians in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Fans wait out a rain delay during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez heads to third base, passing Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez and on to score on a double by Josh Naylor during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)