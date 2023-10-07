Cravens leads the way in Morehead State win over Dayton to climb from PFL basement

Carter Cravens threw for two touchdowns and added a short scoring run and Morehead State never trailed in its 31-7 win over Dayton
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Carter Cravens threw for two touchdowns and added a short scoring run and Morehead State never trailed in its 31-7 win over Dayton on Saturday.

Cravens threw a 53-yard score to Trevon Kleint on the Eagles' second drive for a 7-0 lead. Just before the end of the first quarter, Dayton evened it when Luke Hansen ran it in from the 6 to end an 11-play, 71-yard drive that lasted 5 1/2 minutes.

With four minutes before halftime, Cravens threw a 26-yard touchdown to Ryan Upp concluding a 10-play, 65-yard march. Morehead State (2-3, 1-2 Pioneer Football League) seized it in the third when James Louis ran for a 23-yard score early in the quarter and on Thomas Schwartz V's 25-yard field goal for a 24-7 lead with 1:17 remaining in the third. Cravens crashed in from the 2 with 10:40 left for a 31-7 advantage.

Quarterbacks Dante Casciola and Cole Dow combined to complete 16-of-29 passes for 119 yards and three interceptions for Dayton (2-4, 0-2).

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

