Craft leads Miami (OH) against Western Michigan

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Western Michigan after Kam Craft scored 40 points in Miami (OH)'s 92-80 win against the Toledo Rockets.

The Broncos are 4-7 on their home court. Western Michigan is 4-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The RedHawks are 10-1 in MAC play. Miami (OH) has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Western Michigan scores 71.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 72.7 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 81.9 points per game, 4.5 more than the 77.4 Western Michigan allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaughn Hannah is averaging 11.7 points for the Broncos. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Peter Suder is averaging 14.1 points and 3.4 assists for the RedHawks. Craft is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.