Craft leads Miami (OH) against Vermont

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) faces Vermont after Kam Craft scored 34 points in Miami (OH)'s 112-70 win against the Bethany (WV) Bison.

The Catamounts are 3-1 in home games. Vermont gives up 66.4 points and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The RedHawks are 1-2 in road games. Miami (OH) ranks sixth in the MAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Antwone Woolfolk averaging 2.7.

Vermont is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 9.9 more points per game (76.3) than Vermont allows to opponents (66.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Hurley is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Craft is averaging 15.3 points for the RedHawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.