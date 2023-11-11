Cozart scores 33, Eastern Kentucky takes down NAIA-member Wilberforce 133-75

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels cruised past the Wilberforce Bulldogs of the NAIA 133-75 on Friday night led by Isaiah Cozart's 33 points
news
13 minutes ago
X

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Isaiah Cozart scored 33 points as Eastern Kentucky beat NAIA-member Wilberforce 133-75 on Friday night.

Cozart also had 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Colonels (2-0). Turner Buttry shot 6 for 10 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 22 points. John Ukomadu had 17 points and shot 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.

Germa Marshall finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (0-1). Cali Davis added 16 points and five assists for Wilberforce. In addition, Jayden Bennett finished with 15 points.

NEXT UP

Eastern Kentucky next plays Friday against UT Martin at home, and Wilberforce will visit Miami (OH) on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield school buildings honor veterans through events
2
New members elected to Northwestern, 2 other Clark school boards
3
Holiday in the City tree arrives in downtown Springfield
4
Bank to close 3 branches locally among 12 planned closures in Ohio
5
Springfield school custodian saves choking elementary student
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top