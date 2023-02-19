Coyotes host the Blue Jackets after shootout victory

Columbus has a 6-17-2 record in road games and an 18-34-4 record overall. The Blue Jackets have conceded 208 goals while scoring 143 for a -65 scoring differential.

Sunday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Coyotes won the last meeting 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson Crouse has 19 goals and 12 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Schmaltz has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has scored 15 goals with 37 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-2-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun: day to day (trade related reasons), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: out for season (shoulder), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Johnny Gaudreau: day to day (lower body), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Vladislav Gavrikov: day to day (trade-related).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.