Coyotes beat Blue Jackets 3-2 in OT to extend streak

The Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit against the Los Angeles on Saturday night, earning a point in the 6-5 shootout loss.

Columbus also played Saturday night, beating the West-leading Dallas Stars 4-1.

The Coyotes had plenty of jump early in the short turnaround and Boyd scored late in the first period, redirecting a pass from Troy Stecher past Merzlikins.

Schmaltz scored a little over two minutes later, beating Merzlikins to the glove side after a shot by Keller caromed hard off the back boards. Schmaltz has eight goals and seven assists his last 11 games.

Ingram was sharp in the first period and made some tough saves through traffic as the Coyotes killed off two penalties. He had no chance late in the second when a shot by Boone appeared to pinball off several players into the goal, ending his scoreless streak at 147 minutes, 8 seconds.

Laine tied it on a pass from Adam Boqvist, firing a shot from the left circle before Ingram could slide over.

NOTES: Columbus leading scorer Johnny Gaudreau missed his second straight game due to a lower-body injury. ... Coyotes C Liam O’Brien and D JJ Moser each played in their 100th career NHL game, as did Columbus RW Mathieu Olivier. ... Coyotes D Shayne Gostisbehere returned after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Minnesota on Thursday.

Coyotes: Host Calgary on Wednesday.

