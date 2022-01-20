Hamburger icon
COVID outbreak at Nebraska postpones game at No. 19 Ohio St

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg watches from courtside as the team plays against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Indiana defeated Nebraska 78-71. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg watches from courtside as the team plays against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Indiana defeated Nebraska 78-71. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
The Nebraska men's basketball game at No. 19 Ohio State on Saturday has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cornhuskers' program

The Nebraska men's basketball game at No. 19 Ohio State on Saturday has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cornhuskers' program.

Nebraska said in a statement Thursday it would not have the Big Ten minimum of seven scholarship players available.

Nebraska and Ohio State will coordinate with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

The Buckeyes had three nonconference games in December canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in their program. Until now, the Huskers had not had any games affected by the virus this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

