Court overturns death penalty conviction in women's slayings

Justices said a three-judge panel in Cleveland failed to inform George Brinkman Jr., 49, about his right to question witnesses in November 2018 when he initially pleaded guilty to aggravated murder charges with death penalty specifications in the slayings of Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her daughters, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18.

The judges then held a three-day death penalty hearing. Two days later, realizing their mistake, they held a second plea hearing. Brinkman was sentenced to death in December 2018.