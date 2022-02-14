Court: Dad can fight adoption of kids whose mother he killed

Based on that 2019 decision, the man who killed his wife petitioned for a new hearing, and the 8th Ohio District Court of Appeals ruled in his favor. The grandparents appealed, and the state Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.

Court records, which do not identify any of the parties, indicate the killing happened in Summit County in 2006, after which the man was sentenced to 23 years to life. He remains in prison, said his attorney, Mary Catherine Barrett.

Because, by following a court order, a parent is prohibited from staying in contact with children, “a probate court should not dispense with the requirement of a parent’s consent,” Justice Melody Stewart wrote Feb. 10 for the 4-3 majority in the current case.

Justice Patrick DeWine ruled in favor of requiring the father's consent, but said Stewart's opinion went too far in making a no-contact order a justifiable excuse for not being involved with the children ahead of an adoption request.

What if a parent was following a no-contact order, but also made it clear they wanted nothing to do with the child, DeWine asked.

“Should the parent be able to object to the adoption simply because he or she is subject to a no-contact order, when the evidence suggests that the order is not the reason for the lack of contact?” DeWine said.

Kennedy dissented in this case, saying the 2019 ruling involved a different set of facts. The previous lower court rulings blocking the imprisoned father's consent should have stayed in place, she said.

The majority opinion "creates an unacceptable consequence for the children in this case: an inability to enjoy their right to an intact childhood and a loving adoptive family," Kennedy wrote.

The father fought the adoption mainly to preserve the ability of his own mother and other family members to keep in contact with his two daughters, not to disrupt the girls' situation with their maternal grandparents, Barrett said. One girl has since turned 18, but another is still a minor, she said.

“The only thing this case affects is whether the other grandmother has the right to visit,” Barrett said.

The girls' maternal grandparents are saddened by the ruling, said Rebecca Clark, the grandparents’ attorney. The couple only initiated adoption proceedings because it would have allowed them to seek out more robust educational opportunities for the girls, both of whom are severely autistic and will never live on their own, Clark said.

“My clients would never have moved for adoption for any other reason,” she said.