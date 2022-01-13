Court can consider Ohio death row inmate's juror bias claims

At issue before the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was an appeal by Jeronique Cunningham, sentenced to die for the killing of two girls, ages 3 and 17, during a 2002 drug-related robbery in Lima. His brother also was convicted and sentenced to death.

Attorneys for the 49-year-old Cunningham have long argued that a juror reportedly felt pressured to convict him because the jury forewoman said she knew the victims' families.